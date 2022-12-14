The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

“Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. These services essentially provide customers an alternative way to pay for purchases over time without going into credit card debt or taking out a traditional personal loan. Travel purchases, such as airfare and vacation rentals, are the fastest-growing segment for buy now, pay later services. However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns that usage can come at an even greater cost. These services typically entail late fees and can lead travelers to spend more than they otherwise would.

