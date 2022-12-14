Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan official says 20 people have been lashed in public in the Taliban-ruled country as punishment for alleged adultery, theft, and other crimes. Afghanistan’s new authorities have established hardline policies since they took over the country in August 2021 that reflect their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Helmand province said Wednesday’s lashings took place at the sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand. Mohammad Qasim Riyaz said each man was lashed at least 35 times before a gathering of provincial Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders and local people.

