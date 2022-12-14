Report: Texas AG sought driver license data on gender change

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records obtained by The Washington Post show the office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license. Records obtained by the newspaper do not indicate why Paxton’s office made the request to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS spokesperson told the Post that no data was ultimately handed over because it could not be accurately produced. Texas Republicans for years have been at the forefront of efforts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Civil rights attorneys said they worried the request was an attempt to create further restrictions.

