Prosecutor in Lamar Johnson case defends his actions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former prosecutor who sent Lamar Johnson to prison nearly 28 years ago defended his actions Wednesday, including his use of testimony from a jailhouse snitch. Dwight Warren was an assistant St. Louis circuit attorney who tried Johnson for murder in the 1994 death of Marcus Boyd. Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He contends he had nothing to do with the crime. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason is presiding over a hearing to determine if Johnson should be freed. An investigation conducted by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with help from the Innocence Project convinced Gardner that Johnson is innocent. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is seeking to keep Johnson incarcerated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.