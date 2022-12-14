Pope urges ‘humble’ Christmas, with savings sent to Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for a “humble” Christmas this year, with savings from reduced spending on gifts donated to Ukrainians. Francis called Wednesday for “concrete gestures” of charity for Ukrainians this holiday season during his weekly general audience. Francis has spoken out frequently about the “martyred” people of Ukraine ever since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The Vatican has organized humanitarian deliveries over recent months, including a clothing drive this month to bring thermal wear to Ukrainians suffering the winter cold with reduced heating and electricity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.