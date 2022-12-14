Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m. No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents. No one answered the phone at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the mayor of the city of 10,000 people about 25 miles west of Biloxi did not return a phone message.

