Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier’s family says she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison.

