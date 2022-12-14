Macron attends France-Morocco semifinal match at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has traveled to Qatar to attend the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco. It’s a politically charged encounter between the north African country and its former colonizer. Macron was standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands at Al Bayt Stadium after the national anthems for both countries were played. He earlier visited a bazaar in Doha. Macron walked through a crowd at Souq Waqif wearing a scarf with the colors of the Qatari flag before getting into a car amid heavy security for the trip from Doha to Al Khor for the match.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.