China removes 6 diplomats from UK after protester assaulted

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says China’s government has removed a Chinese consul general and five of his staff from the U.K. following the assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester. James Cleverly said British police wanted to question the six officials over the assault on Bob Chen, who said masked men came out from the consulate building during a peaceful protest in October, dragged him into the consulate grounds and beat him up. Cleverly said Britain’s Foreign Office requested Beijing waive the diplomatic immunity of the six officials to allow police investigating the matter to question them. In response, the Chinese side said the officials have returned to China or will do so soon.

