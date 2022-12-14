Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington the United States is “all in on Africa’s future.” On Wednesday he described billions in promised government funding and private business investment to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. Biden is pitching the U.S. as a reliable and quality partner to help promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth. He told the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that the billions in investment over the next three years was “just the beginning.”

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.