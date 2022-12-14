Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has proposed a ban on misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans that have targeted older Americans and, in some cases, convinced them to sign up for plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions. The rule was proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It would ban ads that market Medicare Advantage plans with confusing words, imagery or logos. The rule also would ban ads that don’t specifically mention a health insurance plan by name. It’s an aggressive step to tackle a growing problem in the Medicare Advantage marketplace, a booming business that offers privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program. Nearly half of all Medicare enrollees are now turning to Medicare Advantage plans.

