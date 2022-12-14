$3M deal reached over police shooting of Pharrell’s cousin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A $3 million settlement has been reached between Virginia Beach and the family of a Black man who was shot by police during a chaotic night on the city’s boardwalk. The agreement was announced Tuesday in a joint statement from the city and the family of Donovon Lynch. He is a cousin of musician Pharrell Williams. Lynch was fatally shot in March 2021. His father, Wayne Lynch, filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit. A special grand jury found the officer was justified because authorities said Donovon Lynch had a gun and pointed it toward a parking lot filled with people and police.

