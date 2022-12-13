Woman, boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died. News outlets cite a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff in reporting the arrests on Friday of Ciera Nicole Gillespie and Thomas Wesley Cunningham. A criminal complaint says emergency responders were called to Gillespie’s home in Buckhannon on Nov. 28 and transported a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy to the hospital. The 2-year-old died Nov. 30 and the 1-year-old died Saturday. News outlets cited court records in reporting that a doctor told an officer that the deaths were consistent with “shaken baby” syndrome. Attorneys for Gillespie and Cunningham did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

