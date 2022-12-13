US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis will be honored with a postage stamp in 2023. The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled the design, which uses a 2013 photo of Lewis. He died at age 80 in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Lewis’ bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in Selma in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation. He went on to a long career in Congress, where he was frequently hailed as a moral leader. Other stamps announced Tuesday include ones honoring the Florida Everglades, skateboard art and children’s book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola.

