UN envoy: South Sudan leaders must halt violence, spur vote

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for South Sudan is urging the country’s leaders on Tuesday to intervene to halt clashes and sexual violence and urging that a two-year delay in holding elections not be used as “a holiday break.” Nicholas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that while some noticeable progress has been made in implementing a 2018 peace agreement, key deadlines have been missed amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to forecasts, 9.4 million of the country’s roughly 12 million people will need humanitarian aid next year, which he called “an alarming figure.” The council meeting followed last week’s announcement that South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir will be the ruling party candidate in the December 2024 election.

