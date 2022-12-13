Ukraine: Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of doctors and nurses who fled Mariupol as Russian forces closed in on their hospital are starting up a new medical center in the Ukrainian capital to serve people displaced by the war. Around 30 staff from Mariupol’s Hospital Number 2 and a team of cardiac specialists who rescued their equipment from shelling in the eastern city of Kramatorsk started taking patients on Tuesday. The new facility is a pared down version of what they left behind — they’re renting a floor within a larger medical center. A study released last week found nearly 80% of Mariupol’s health care infrastructure was destroyed after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and occupied the city.

By VASILISA STEPANENKO and LORI HINNANT Associated Press

