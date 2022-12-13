Trial starts: Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A trial has started to determine whether an Alaska lawmaker is disqualified from holding office because of ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group. Republican Rep. David Eastman was reelected but the race has not yet been certified. The lawsuit points to a provision of the state constitution saying anyone who belongs to an organization that advocates for the overthrow of the U.S. government shall not hold public office. An Oath Keepers founder was convicted last month of seditious conspiracy related to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eastman has said he did not participate in the riot.

