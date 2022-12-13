Rail workers walk off job to start month of UK strikes

LONDON (AP) — Railroad workers across England have walked off the job, disrupting trains throughout the U.K. and starting what is expected to be a month of strikes by public service workers. The workers are demanding higher pay as soaring inflation erodes living standards. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has called two 48-hour strikes this week, canceling most services on Tuesday and Wednesday then again on Friday and Saturday. The strikes come after unions rejected the latest offer on pay. Nurses, border guards and ambulance drivers are among the other workers set to strike this month. The government is considering mobilizing the army to staff vital public services this winter.

