Poland’s divisive justice minister survives confidence vote

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s divisive justice minister has narrowly survived a confidence vote in parliament. Tuesday’s vote was called by the opposition over minister Zbigniew Ziobro’s approach to the courts that is costing the country billions of euros in European Union funding. But the opposition failed to muster the number of votes required to oust a government member. Ziobro is the author of controversial judicial changes that have also caused protests in Poland. The opposition motion argues that his policies “have taken on an especially harmful character.” Ziobro has survived earlier such motions. Ahead of the vote, minister for EU ties announced progress in funds talks and plans for Poland to urgently amend the judiciary regulations.

