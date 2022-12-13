Peru judge denies ousted leader Pedro Castillo’s jail appeal

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge has ordered ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody, denying his appeal as authorities build a rebellion case against him. Supreme Court Judge Cesar San Martin Castro’s decision could further inflame violent protests across the country. Peruvians have been demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of his successor and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress. Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, begged protesters on Tuesday to calm down, saying she hadn’t sought the presidency. Later this week, prosecutors plan to seek Castillo’s continued detention for up to three years.

