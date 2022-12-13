Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Fifty-eight-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday evening. He’s been on death row since pleading guilty in 2001 to killing Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol. One of Loden’s attorneys says Loden doesn’t plan to seek any further delays.