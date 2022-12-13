Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Fifty-eight-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday evening. He’s been on death row since pleading guilty in 2001 to killing Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol. One of Loden’s attorneys says Loden doesn’t plan to seek any further delays.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

