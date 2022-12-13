EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status

BRUSSELS (AP) — European affairs ministers from the 27 EU nations have endorsed a recommendation from the bloc’s executive arm to grant Bosnia candidate member status. Despite continuing criticism of the way the Balkan nation is run, it’s a significant step toward the wealthy club for Bosnia. Member countries approved Bosnia’s bid just a week after EU leaders gave more concrete signs to six Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the EU that they have a future place in the bloc. Tuesday’s decision needs to be formally approved by the leaders, who have a summit in Brussels set for Thursday.

