Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy had recovered almost 2,600 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill. It occurred last week on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The spill prompted federal regulators to order TC Energy to take corrective action, and the order noted that the company was testing its pipe for internal problems when the spill occurred.

By JOHN HANNA and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

