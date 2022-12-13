Career diplomat appointed new Belarus foreign minister
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has appointed a career diplomat as foreign minister, succeeding an official whose death triggered speculation about foul play. Sergei Aleinik, 57, replaces the deceased Vladimir Makei, whose circumstances of death have not been made public by the authorities of Belarus. Before his appointment Tuesday, Aleinik served as first deputy foreign minister and represented Belarus in the United Nations, the Vatican and Great Britain. Makei died suddenly last month at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death because he leaned toward Western countries.