At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on Tuesday by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa. Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said officials are still searching for more bodies. Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods. Local officials told The Associated Press that people were killed, houses submerged and roads ruined by the flooding. Officials said much of the destruction happened in houses built on plots without official permission. In 2019, flooding and landslides left at least 32 dead in and around Kinshasa.