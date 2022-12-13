Antonio Cipriano’s ‘Treasure’ hunt strikes friendship gold
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Antonio Cipriano was thrilled to be cast in the Disney+ series, “National Treasure: Edge of History,” but he didn’t know going into it that he would make friends for life. The actor, who got his start in Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill,” says filming on location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, allowed the cast and crew to bond. This “National Treasure” is a continuation of the movies starring Nicolas Cage, Penelope Cruz and Justin Bartha with a Gen Z cast. Lisette Olivera plays Jess, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico living in the U.S., who discovers a clue connected to her late father that may lead to a hidden treasure. She enlists her friends, including Cipriano’s Oren, to solve the mystery.