2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more state lawmakers have jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who represented central Virginia’s 4th Congressional District until his death last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at separate events in Richmond and Petersburg. They bring to at least five the number of candidates who have indicated they plan to seek the Democratic nomination, which will be settled in just one week. he winner of that contest will have an enormous structural advantage in the overwhelmingly Democratic district heading into the Feb. 21 special election.

