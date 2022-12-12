Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight against colorectal cancer. The 4th District has its population center in Richmond and runs south to the North Carolina border. The partisan lean of the district presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate. Two longtime Democratic state lawmakers filed statements of candidacy Friday and other candidates have publicly announced their intention to run. The parties will choose their nominating method.

