2 crashes in Nepal leave at least 29 dead, 22 injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus returning from a party crashed near the Nepalese capital killing at least 17 and injuring 22 more. Police official said they were investigating the accident but was unclear what caused the bus crash on Tuesday. The injured were rescued by police officers, soldiers and local villagers. Earlier on Monday, a vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain highway in Nepal leaving 12 people dead. The small passenger truck was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road late Monday near Chedagad village, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Road accidents in mountainous Nepal are often blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.