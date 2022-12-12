Supreme Court to resume issuing decisions in courtroom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is restoring another pre-pandemic tradition, announcing decisions in a public session in the courtroom. Beginning in January, or whenever the first opinions of the term are ready, the justices will read summaries of their opinions from the bench, the court said Monday. The long-standing practice was abandoned when the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown of the court in March 2020. For the past two years, the court has issued opinions exclusively on its website. The resumption of the courtroom announcements also will allow dissenting justices to hold forth to underscore their disagreement with the majority’s conclusion in the court’s biggest cases.

