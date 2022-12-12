Report uncovers widespread racism at Dutch foreign ministry

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top civil servant at the Dutch foreign ministry has apologized after an independent investigation found widespread racism at the government department in the Netherlands and at its diplomatic outposts around the world. The ministry’s secretary-general says racism “cannot and should not have a place in our organization.” The report published Monday says that racism at the ministry ranges from “aggressive, direct, overt” to “subtle, indirect, hidden, unintentional or unconscious.” Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra says in a letter to lawmakers that it is “extra painful” to find racism at his ministry, which advocates around the world for justice.

