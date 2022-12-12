Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community, after being banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply. The state Department of Environmental Protection has quietly lifted its long-term moratorium on gas production in Dimock. The small village in northeastern Pennsylvania gained national notoriety when residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire. The agency’s settlement with Coterra Energy Inc. will allow the company to draw gas from one of the most productive gas fields in the country.