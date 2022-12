RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital say in a statement on Monday that Pelé is “conscious and has stable vital signs.” However, doctors do not know when he will be discharged. The only player to win three World Cups is also undergoing chemotherapy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.