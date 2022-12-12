Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire. The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires with no injuries. Subaru says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly. That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire. Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

