Mexico’s president likely to leave big projects unfinished

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates unfinished ones, but that is likely what he will leave his successor when he leaves office at the end of 2024. The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by the time he leaves office. But one — a tourist train line in the Yucatan peninsula — will have to be jacked up on stilts for 50 miles to run over some of the most fragile and environmentally sensitive geography in the world. China built a longer railway in similar terrain, and it took them seven years; López Obrador has given army engineers one year to do the job in Mexico.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.