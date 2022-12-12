Man gets 14 months in prison for his role in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers during the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said 38-year-old Troy Sargent, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, swung his hand at a U.S. Capitol police officer, briefly making contact with him. Sargent was on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol but did not enter the building itself during the violence, which was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power to Democrat Joe Biden. In June, Sargent pleaded guilty to the assault-related charge, civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses.

