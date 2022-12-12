Kimberly Palmer: Sharing a roof, and money, with adult kids

A record number of young adults are moving back home to live with their parents, thanks to the high cost of housing, inflation and remote work options. The arrangement can give young adults a much-needed financial boost, but it can be a drag on their parents’ finances. That’s why experts recommend that young adults contribute financially to the household and that both sides clearly express their expectations. Parents should track their expenses to watch for additional costs and help their children develop an exit strategy and eventual path to financial independence.

