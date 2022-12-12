Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister says soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border after Chinese troops encroached into Indian territory. Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed lawmakers in Parliament and said the clash on Friday in eastern Arunachal Pradesh state caused no major injuries to any Indian soldiers. He said troops from both sides withdrew from the area. China’s military spokesman said Indian troops had blocked Chinese border guards on a routine patrol. In June 2020, a brawl that killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers in Ladakh set off military tensions between the two countries. It led to India and China stationing tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their borders.