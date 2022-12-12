Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister has lashed out at Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. The minister made the statements in Brussels on Monday as he arrived for a European Union meeting. Speaking during a town hall meeting on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey has frightened Greeks by starting to make its own short-range ballistic missiles. Erdogan’s comments were broadcast on Sunday. He said Greece feared a Tayfun missile could hit Athens and added: “Of course it will. If you don’t stay calm.” NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long had strained relations. The countries came to the brink of war three times in the past half-century.

By ELENA BECATOROS and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

