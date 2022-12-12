Far-right murderer takes 2 prison guards hostage in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say a convicted far-right murderer temporarily took two prison guards hostage during an attempted jailbreak before he was overwhelmed by other guards. They said Tuesday that the hostage taker is a man who was convicted to life in prison for fatally shooting two people and trying to storm a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle in 2019. He took two guards hostage at the Berg prison in eastern Germany on Monday night. In less than an hour, eight other guards freed their colleagues and overwhelmed the attacker. The hostage taker, 30-year-old Stephan Balliet, was injured during the incident.

