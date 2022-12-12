Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombs
By SYLVIE CORBET, INNA VARENYTSIA and JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and organizations have pledged more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in fresh aid pledges to keep Ukrainians powered, fed and warm during the winter. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted an international donor conference in Paris on Tuesday to secure the support. He condemned the Russian strikes that have ravaged power stations, water facilities and other essential services in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued that helping his people survive the cold, dark months could pressure Russia into pursuing peace. A 63-year-old woman who lives north of Kyiv says that due to rolling blackouts and no natural gas, the temperature inside her building is the same as outside. “We live like homeless here,” she said.