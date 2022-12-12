Clashes at Montenegro protests amid political tension

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Clashes erupted on Monday during an opposition protest in Montenegro reflecting a deep political crisis between the pro-Western and pro-Serb and pro-Russian camps in the small Balkan country that is a member of NATO. Police used pepper spray against hundreds of protesters who threw rocks, bottles and other objects during a demonstration outside the Montenegrin parliament. No one was seriously injured. The protest on Monday was held as lawmakers inside the parliament building voted to strip the pro-Western president of a decisive role in electing the prime minister. The law was pushed forward by the pro-Serb and pro-Russian majority in the parliament, angering the pro-Western opposition.

