Biden restarts task force on immigrants’ success in US
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reinstating a task force aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States. The task force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the work will focus on workforce training, education and financial access and language learning and health. A version of the task force had been in existence off and on since the mid-2000s, most recently under President Barack Obama before it lapsed under Donald Trump.