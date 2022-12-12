Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army base; suspect arrested

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army says a soldier is dead after being shot at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspect. Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said the shooting happened Monday morning at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Larson said a soldier was killed, but the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of family members. Fort Stewart officials did not immediately identify the suspect, or say whether that person was a solider or a civilian. No other details were immediately released. Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

