Israeli army acknowledges shooting death of Palestinian girl

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage Palestinian girl during an operation in the occupied West Bank. It says a preliminary investigation found that Jana Zakaran was hit overnight Monday by fire aimed at gunmen in the area. It was a rare admission of an error by the military, which has carried out daily arrest operations in the West Bank for nearly nine months. But it says its operations will continue. About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

