US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are urging drivers once again to make sure their vehicles haven’t been recalled after another person was killed by an exploding Takata air bag. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the person was killed in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord when the driver’s air bag inflator ruptured and hurled shrapnel. No location or date of the crash were given. The death brings the number of people killed by the air bags to 33 worldwide. The death was confirmed recently and announced on Friday.

