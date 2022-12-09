Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

MOSCOW (AP) — A representative of one of the organizations sharing this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says Russian President Vladimir Putin should face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine. Oleksandra Matviychuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Friday that such a tribunal is needed to hold Putin, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and other alleged “war criminals” accountable. In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace prize along with Russian human rights group Memorial and the jailed head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna. The prize is due to be formally presented on Saturday.

