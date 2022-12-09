Uber rider fatally stabs New Orleans driver, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans Police Department employee who was moonlighting as an Uber driver was stabbed to death by a passenger in what a sheriff said was a random act of deadly violence. New Orleans police chief Shaun Ferguson said the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, was a fiscal analyst with the police department. She died in nearby Jefferson Parish. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says she was stabbed multiple times in her car in the parking lot of a hotel. Lopinto said she had picked the suspect up in New Orleans. A 29-year-old man staying at the hotel was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.

