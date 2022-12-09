Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

BERLIN (AP) — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival say Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023. The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale. The festival directors described Stewart Friday as “one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation.” Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2017, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival the following year. The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.

