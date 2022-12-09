Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
By REBECCA SANTANA and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer. The succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring a U.S. citizen home The latest swap sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout home in exchange for American Brittney Griner, who was detained for a minor drug offense. Jon Franks, who’s long advised families of American hostages and detainees, said it’s not true that the U.S. can throw its might around and get people released.